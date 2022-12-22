Murder suspects arrested after Pasquotank County chase

Matthew Meek & Jonathan Rosekrans charged with murder
Matthew Meek & Jonathan Rosekrans charged with murder(Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says a high-speed chase ended in a crash of the vehicle being pursued, and both the driver and passenger charged on fugitive warrants for murder in Virginia.

The sheriff’s office says the people inside the truck were involved in a store robbery in Camden and they almost hit a Currituck County Sheriff`s Office deputy leaving the parking lot.

That truck was then spotted in Elizabeth City where deputies tried to pull it over, but say the driver sped off reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour before crashing. They say the driver, identified as Matthew Meek, took off on foot and was eventually located in a home.

The passenger, Jonathan Rosekrans, was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

Both Meek and Rosekrans were arrested on fugitive warrants from Portsmouth, Virginia on first-degree murder and conspiracy charges.

They are in the Albemarle District Jail under no bond while waiting extradition.

Investigators also say they found items stolen from the Camden store in the truck: a bottle of water and a container of oil.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick White
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting
Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley in Goldsboro
Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro
Snow began falling across ENC, late December 25th and into majority of December 26th
When was the last Christmas snowstorm?
The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
Workers laid off at flyExclusive in Kinston

Latest News

Footage of Madalina Cojocari on school bus Nov. 21
Police: School bus video shows 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari 2 days before disappearance
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
April trial date set for woman’s claim that Trump raped her
Carteret County high school students receive the school system’s first paid internships
Carteret County high school students receive the school system’s first paid internships
Blood need crucial, donations down during holidays
Blood need crucial, donations down during holidays