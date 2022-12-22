Murder suspects arrested after Pasquotank County chase

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says a high-speed chase ended in a crash of the vehicle being pursued, and both the driver and passenger charged on fugitive warrants for murder in Virginia.

The sheriff’s office says the people inside the truck were involved in a store robbery in Camden and they almost hit a Currituck County Sheriff`s Office deputy leaving the parking lot.

That truck was then spotted in Elizabeth City where deputies tried to pull it over, but say the driver sped off reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour before crashing. They say the driver, identified as Matthew Meek, took off on foot and was eventually located in a home.

The passenger, Jonathan Rosekrans, was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

Both Meek and Rosekrans were arrested on fugitive warrants from Portsmouth, Virginia on first-degree murder and conspiracy charges.

They are in the Albemarle District Jail under no bond while waiting extradition.

Investigators also say they found items stolen from the Camden store in the truck: a bottle of water and a container of oil.

