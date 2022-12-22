Massive storms are rolling across the U.S. cancelling thousands of flights

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Tis the season for travel, with AAA reporting that nearly 113 million Americans will hit the roads or take to the skies this Christmas. But nasty weather is already snarling plans for thousands of people, especially those trying to fly home for the holidays.

Currently, over 2,000 flights have been canceled that are coming in or out of the U.S. and that number is expected to go up.

Massive cold surges are rolling into the US, with some states seeing unusually cold temperatures this holiday season, which means the weather is affecting flights, causing delays and even cancellations.

“I’m just flying out of Raleigh I’m going to Pittsburgh I’m not worried about cancellations. I’ve been checking on it all day, and it’s not canceled so far,” said Briana Pavucek, an RDU Flyer.

But that’s not the case for many Americans. According to flightaware.com there have been close to 6,000 delays and 2,000 cancellations so far.

The biggest airports that have made cancellations or delays are Chicago O’hare followed by Denver International. However, if you’re just flying local don’t think your going to avoid flight changes. Charlotte Douglas International airport has already seen dozens of cancellations and hundreds of delays between Wednesday and Thursday. It’s a similar story at Raleigh-Durham International airport.

“Fortunately, RDU we don’t have any inclement weather but flights coming from other areas do. We have a handful of cancellations and delays right now but not too bad although we do expect it will get more significant as the storm progresses,” said Crystal Feldman, the VP of Communications at RDU.

But if you’re staying within North Carolina, you may be okay, according to the Pitt-Greenville Airport Executive Director.

“We’re not anticipating any at this time, but there could be. Ya know check the airline and because there could be through connections ,other places and networks are experiencing some bad weather,” said Bill Hopper, the PGV Airport Executive Director.

If the worst does happen, however, you will need to go through your airline for further re-bookings or refunds.

“If you have a canceled flight, contact your airline directly and they should be able to help you through that process and let you likely rebook,” said Feldman.

The RDU communications vice president recommends checking your flight status before arriving at the airport to ensure there have been no changes to your flight.

She also wants to remind passengers that if you are flying with gifts in your carry on, do not wrap them as TSA may have to unwrap them-- instead, wrap them at your destination or use a gift bag.

