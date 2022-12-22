Kinston man charged for indecent liberties with a minor

(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old relative.

The Kinston Police Department arrested 26-year-old Raheem McClean of Kinston on Thursday, after being called to a reported assault near the 800 block of East St.

After an investigation, McClean was charged with Indecent Liberties with a Minor.

However, more charges are pending further investigation since the misdemeanor assault occurred outside of the presence of law enforcement.

The Kinston Police Department is asking anyone with more information to call its Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

