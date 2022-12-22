Kinston Fire Dept. blesses children of Cadet Sergeant with Christmas gifts

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -On Wednesday night, it was a moment of joy and happiness, for a family going through grief and pain.

The Kinston Fire Department put together a special presentation for the family of one of their own, John Palmer.

He was shot and killed back in July during a drive-by shooting on his way to work. The news of his death was gut-wrenching to his loved ones.

Palmer was a devoted father to two boys and two girls, and his overall character set him apart.

“John touched a lot of people’s hearts and that makes me feel proud because he’s a mini-me,” said Sheila Anderson, who is Palmer’s mother. “It goes to show there are good people in the world even though god takes them away.”

Anderson said that character was built during her son’s time as a Cadet Sergeant with the Explorer Post with Kinston Fire and Police. During the program, Palmer and others learned skills for careers in fire, law enforcement, and the military.

Palmer grew close with many people in the program, and Post Leader William Barss said his death doesn’t seem real.

“He took what he learned from the Explorer Post and put it into life,” Barss said. “When he was tragically killed in July, that really bothered me. First of all, it shouldn’t have happened to anyone, but to happen to such a wonderful man.”

Palmer left behind those four children, which is why Kinston Fire and Rescue collected money and Christmas gifts for them to help during this difficult time.

The kids were overjoyed and thankful, but none more than Mama Anderson.

“I want to thank you; I want to thank all your workers and I love you for being there for my son,” Anderson said. “Smiling upon him, his children, and the rest of us too. Thank you so much, thank you.”

Barss said it felt great to do something special for Palmer’s kid for Christmas. A suspect has been arrested in Palmer’s death.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick White
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting
Robert Smith
Man arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Town receives $899,999 to bring Main St. back to life
Town receives $899,999 to bring Main Street back to life
Graduating class's farewell bottle found in Portugal
Ocracoke School’s Class of 2020 graduation send off bottle found in Portugal

Latest News

Murder suspects arrested after Pasquotank County chase
Murder suspects arrested after Pasquotank County chase
Kinston Fire Dept. blesses children of Cadet Sergeant with Christmas gifts
Kinston Fire Dept. blesses children of Cadet Sergeant with Christmas gifts
Matthew Meek & Jonathan Rosekrans charged with murder
Murder suspects arrested after Pasquotank County chase
Footage of Madalina Cojocari on school bus Nov. 21
Police: School bus video shows 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari 2 days before disappearance