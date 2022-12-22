Mother continues appeal for help in finding son last seen in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mother is continuing to appeal to the public for help in searching for her son who has been missing since early December.

Khalil Jefferson was reported missing to Greenville police back on December 2nd.

The man’s car was found parked at Greensprings Park which has an entrance to the Greenville greenway.

Jefferson’s mother, Sonona Jefferson, has been organizing search efforts along the greenway. She said she was able to find his jacket in the Tar River which contained his keys, cellphone, and glasses.

A press conference was held Thursday afternoon which included statements from Sonona Jefferson, Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls, and Fire/Rescue Chief Carson Sanders.

“He did have the intent to harm himself on that day, that is understood, I’m not trying to hide that from anyone. We understand this, and from there, I pray that he changed his mind. I pray that he changed his mind and he is now out there,” Jefferson said.

Chief Sauls said they have used all avenues available to them locally in the search. He said that they have cadaver dogs coming next week from outside of the area to search where Khalil was last believed to be.

“We hope that we find him somewhere where he maybe just doesn’t want to be found right now, that’s what I keep hope alive for,” Sauls said.

“We do have a couple of boats and we used those boats when there was actionable intelligence from the police department. We went out and searched and used the equipment we had. One our main focuses was the use of our task force using satellite imagery and the way that they grid. That’s the way it’s used across the country,” said Sanders.

If you have any information, contact police at 252-329-4315

