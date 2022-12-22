ECU men’s basketball closes non-conference slate with solid home win over High Point

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU basketball teams both on the floor Wednesday night. The Pirates women picked up a win at Hampton 64-60. Farmville Central grad Amiya Joyner hit the winning points in the final seconds. She had a career-high 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The men got as close as six points in the second half but ECU made their high percentage shots in a 60-49 win to close their non-conference schedule at 9-4.

ECU led by Brandon Johnson who had 16 points and 15 rebounds. Javon Small had 12 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Ezra Ausar had three slams in a row on his way to 15 points.

Ally oop jams were common for the Pirates in the win.

“I’m happy for the guys because I know that is an energy booster there is no doubt. We were breaking the press and we got to finish on the back side of the press a few times with those. I really like the reads the guards made,” says ECU head coach Mike Schwartz, “One time it was Brandon to Ezra, so a post to post player. I get more excited about the read the passer makes. I think if we can continue to finish like some of the ones you are talking about that’s a positive for our offense.”

ECU opens conference play next Wednesday when they host Kinston’s Damian Dunn and Temple.

