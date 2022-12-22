Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Very Windy and Very Cold Weather on the Way

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The heavy rain has come to an end, and only had one severe storm near Okracoke. The island measure a 58 mph wind gust as the storm moved through. Temperatures will start to fall out of the 60s and into the 40s/50s overnight. A few showers remain possible through lunch on Friday.

Another front arrives Friday, but this will be far drier and MUCH colder. We’ll only get a few hours of 50s before temperatures hit the 40s. The wind chill will be brutal. Wind chills stay ahead of the air temperature all day hitting freezing in the afternoon while the air temperature stays in the 40s. Wind chills hit the 20s and teens

And then we are left with clear skies, cold air, and a need for chapstick for Christmas weekend. Winds will still be breezy on Saturday, but won’t reach Friday’s levels. Temperatures will stay below freezing for most on Christmas Eve with a brief 3-4 hour warm up above 32° planned for Christmas Day (in the early afternoon). Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens to low 20s both nights, creating hazardous conditions for pets and plumbing. Make sure to take care of both PRIOR to the cold air’s arrival.

Temperatures will gradually warm back up after Christmas with next week’s highs going from the low 40s Monday to the low 60s by next Thursday. There is a slight chance of rain arriving Tuesday, but for now, it looks light.

DROUGHT MONITOR: As of Thursday’s (12/22) update, most Eastern NC counties are still in a moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions. Multiple communities are running several inches below normal for the year. A slight improvement is expected in next week’s update.

Thursday Evening

Lingering showers are possible. Lows in the 40s/50s. Winds: SW 10-20. Rain chance: 40%.

Friday

Morning clouds to PM sunshine. Morning showers before turning sunny. Mid 50s early, falling into the 30s quickly. Very windy, gusts 40-45 mph out of the west.

Saturday

Dry but very cold. Morning temperatures are in the teens with single-digit wind chills. High of 30. Winds: W 10-20

Sunday

Sunny, dry and cold. Wind chills in the teens. High of 35. Wind W 10-15 mph.

