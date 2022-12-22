Carteret County high school students receive the school system’s first paid internships

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Students in one county in the east will be receiving their first paid internship and they’re only in high school.

Four students are part of Carteret County Public School’s Career Technical Education or CTE program’s first in-house paid internship.

The internship allows each of the four students to rotate through at least 12 job fields including electrical, HVAC, and plumbing, to find their respective niche.

Students and directors of the internship program say this is a great opportunity.

“I mean those jobs are still essential to keep our schools going. These young students can hit the ground running, you know? Right out of high school. Have a great job with benefits, earn a decent living, and provide for a family. And we’re excited to provide that opportunity,” said Richie Paylor Carteret County School Superintendent.

“I really specialized in each HVAC and electrical work I think a long-term goal would be obviously to work for somebody for a little while but ultimately maybe have my own business and HVAC work and doing that for people,” East Carteret High School’s Bailey Willis.

As part of the internship, students will be required to complete 120 hours of work. That equates to 7-and-a-half hours per week, or one class period per day.

