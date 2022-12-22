Camp Lejeune MARSOC Marine killed in Iraq

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - A Camp Lejeune MARSOC Marine has died while serving in Iraq.

The Department of Defense said that Staff Sgt. Samuel Lecce, 32, of Jefferson, Tennessee, died this past Monday.

Officials said his death was not related to combat and that it is under investigation.

The Marine was assigned to the 3rd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command.

