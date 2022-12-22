Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An accident in the east sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road in New Bern around 9 a.m.

The accident involved a Jeep Wrangler with one person inside and a Chevy Equinox with two people inside.

Two people were hurt in the crash and taken to CarolinaEast with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that the wreck was the result of one of the drivers running a red light.

Both lanes of the intersection are back open.

