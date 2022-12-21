What were empty shelves are now full of food and excitement for residents of Grifton

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Grifton has been without a grocery store for nearly three years but that all changed Wednesday, December 21st when the doors to Food Pride finally opened after years of planning.

The occasion was marked by a prayer before customers walked in and then loud cheers filled the store as people rushed in.

Food Pride sells everything from cleaning products to fresh produce and canned goods. They even have locally sourced products such as honey that has only been gathered from ENC

“Excitement, excitement, it’s just a red letter day for Grifton,” said Joseph Scott, a Grifton resident.

Previous grocery stores were flooded by Hurricane Mathew in 2016 and then again by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

That’s why Food Pride was built several blocks away from any flood-prone zones.

The co-owner said all the hard work put in was for his community.

“We did it for the people. It wasn’t for me, I already have more work than I can do,” said Co-owner, Buddy Huggins.

The co-owner said the opening went smoothly, however, at the moment customers are not able to use EBT cards or WIC because he says local agents haven’t returned calls to set up the system.

The doors officially opened Wednesday but a grand opening is set for January or February to celebrate all the hard work.

