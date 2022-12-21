Two men face drug charges in Lenoir County

Deputies arrested Antwan Swindell and Antwan Swindell in Grifton on Monday.(Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:32 AM EST
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are facing drug charges as part of a narcotics investigation in Lenoir County.

Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested Antwan Swindell and Shakee Sanders on Monday. While searching a Shep Road residence in Grifton, deputies found fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and marijuana as well as a stolen firearm.

“The citizens of Lenoir County are making a difference,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said in a Facebook post. “If this type of activity is happening in your neighborhood, I encourage to contact your sheriff’s office or police department so we can help you restore Lenoir.”

Swindell was charged with the following:

  • Trafficking opium or heroin
  • Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine
  • Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance
  • Felony maintaining a dwelling for keep and sale of a controlled substance
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon

He was also served a probation violation and received a $625,000 secured bond. Sanders was with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He received a $10,000 secured bond.

Both men were placed in the Lenoir County Jail.

