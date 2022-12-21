Two men face drug charges in Lenoir County
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are facing drug charges as part of a narcotics investigation in Lenoir County.
Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested Antwan Swindell and Shakee Sanders on Monday. While searching a Shep Road residence in Grifton, deputies found fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and marijuana as well as a stolen firearm.
“The citizens of Lenoir County are making a difference,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said in a Facebook post. “If this type of activity is happening in your neighborhood, I encourage to contact your sheriff’s office or police department so we can help you restore Lenoir.”
Swindell was charged with the following:
- Trafficking opium or heroin
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance
- Felony maintaining a dwelling for keep and sale of a controlled substance
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
He was also served a probation violation and received a $625,000 secured bond. Sanders was with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He received a $10,000 secured bond.
Both men were placed in the Lenoir County Jail.
