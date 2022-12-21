Temperatures are dropping, it’s important to protect your home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Colder weather is approaching and experts are encouraging Eastern North Carolina residents to winterize their homes.

“We are not used to these colder temperatures for an extended period of time. Most homes here in the southeast have heat pumps. Heat pumps typically don’t work well under 32 degrees,” says General Manager of Delcor Inc, James Greenleaf.

In order to prepare, Greenleaf encourages people to be proactive.

Greenleaf says, “Check your windows, check your doors, make sure that they’re sealed properly, check your attic accesses, make sure you’re not losing any heat to those areas. Obviously, make sure your units have been maintained and filters are clean.”

Preparations don’t stop there.

Greenleaf says, “Leaky drips outside on the faucet, those are big problems. Disconnect your hoses, if you have the ability put the little caps over your hose bibs to keep your hose from freezing.”

Winterville resident Larry Mann took that advice. “We did but we’re fortunate that we have a sealed crawl space, so our foundation vents are already sealed up, so all I had to do was put a cap over our outside faucets, so we’re winterized.”

Delcor Inc. also reminds customers to be patient during this time as the holidays are here and there are a lot of needs during the winter months.

