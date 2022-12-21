Teacher of the Week: Maria Meadows

Duplin Co. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for December 21st is Maria Meadows.

Meadows is a spanish teacher at East Duplin High School. She was born and raised in Venezuela, and arrived in Eastern NC in 1990. She settled with her family in Albertson, Duplin County. Meadows graduated from ECU and entered the education field as an ESL (English as a Second Language teacher) and then found her niche teaching High School Spanish.

She has been teaching for 18 years. She loves to teach the spanish language and the culture of spanish speaking countries. In her free time she loves to nap, read, watch TV, and be creative with craft projects.

The person who nominated Meadows wrote:

“She remains a huge impact on my life and she is so deserving of being Teacher of the Week.”

Congratulations Mrs. Meadows!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.