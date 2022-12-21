Sports Spotlight: Record tying season for Greene Central’s Coppage who intends to honor lost teammate with his play going forward

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central senior Jamari Coppage saved his best high school season for his last. He played in the 919 vs 252 all-star game over the weekend. It’s been a bittersweet senior year for Coppage and his fellow Rams. We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“Started out in rec, and then through middle school honestly, I missed a season,” says Greene Central senior Jamari Coppage, “I wasn’t doing right and my momma didn’t let me play. Got right, got into high school started loving it. Just been loving it since.”

Greene Central senior Jamari Coppage worked at it for four seasons for the Rams. Playing in all phases and making an impact as they went 10-2 this fall.

“Working hard in the weight room and just getting big and getting stronger,” says Greene Central head coach Jay Wilson, “You saw a lot of that this year. He was so explosive. He got the ball in his hands it was always a chance for something special to happen.”

Snow Hill might be his home town, but the end zone was his home away from home.

“This was the best season of my life, 31 touchdowns,” says Coppage, “Open field you know where I am going, to the touchdown. Meet me at the back end of the end zone.”

Jamari did it receiving, running, and made 6 interceptions on defense, 4 went for touchdowns.

“Tied in North Carolina with a dude from 1999 in pick sixes,” says Coppage.

If the end zone was his home, the Rams are his family.

“I thank my coaches and stuff for preparing this group. This was a great group,” says Jamari, “During the offseason we worked so hard to get to where we got.”

It’s been a tough postseason for Jamari, losing his senior teammate Jahtayvious Edwards in an accident.

“Never in my life did I think I would lose one of my closest friends, family to me,” says Coppage.

“It’s just one of those things that at different times it pops up,” says Wilson, “We embrace it, we talk about it.”

Coppage intends to keep Edwards memory with him.

“For me, this will always be for my brother. Forever 6,” says Coppage.

As he plans to play football at the next level after high school.

“Is he offense? Is he defense? Is he a running back, is he a DB, is he a slot receiver, what is he? Then where does he fit at in their program,” says Wilson.

“We talked to a lot of schools but I really haven’t made a decision yet on what I want to do,” says Coppage, “Once I get to the level, I am going to figure out what I want to do.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.