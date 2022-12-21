Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and gusty winds, to bitterly cold conditions just in time for Christmas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a few reports of sleet and showers this morning, cloudy skies and cool temperatures return later this afternoon as winds continue to flow in from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. A light jacket or sweatshirt may be needed if you are heading out the door later today

Later this evening, warm saturated air will start to flow in from the southwest, increasing humidity levels and cloud cover across Eastern NC. An area of low pressure to our south should progress northward, increasing the odds for rain just in time for your morning commute on Thursday. At times the rain may fall in buckets as it could be locally heavy. The greatest risk for the heaviest rain will be in areas along and east of Highway 17.

Winds will start to pick up from the south to southeast by Thursday afternoon, increasing the potential for gusty winds to exceed 25 to 35 mph along the coast. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) does have portions of Eastern NC outlined under a marginal threat of severe weather for the outside chance of an isolated storm producing a damaging wind gust or two. Most of the rain should progress offshore late Thursday evening.

By Friday morning a powerful cold front will blow through the region, sharply dropping temperatures from the lower 50s to the mid 30s during the day, and upper teens during the overnight hours setting the stage for one of the coldest Christmas weekends in nearly two decades.

DROUGHT MONITOR: As of Thursday’s (12/15) update, most Eastern NC counties are now in a moderate drought. Multiple communities are running several inches below normal for the year. Thursday should bring from 1.0″ to 2.0″ of needed rain to most areas, enough to ease the building drought a bit, but not enough to get us out of it.

Wednesday

Morning clouds to partly cloudy. High of 51. Winds: NE 7-12. AM rain chance: 30%, south of highway 264.

Thursday

Rainy day, some heavy rain. High of 64. Winds: SE 10-20. Rain chance: 100%.

