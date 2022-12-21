North Pitt girls beat Farmville Central for first time since 2018, Jags boys cruise in same match up

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Zamareya Jones had 28 points to lead the North Pitt girls basketball team to its first win over Farmville Central girls since 2018. A 66-44 home victory for the Panthers to snap a tough losing streak.

Farmville Central boys put on a show in their game at North Pitt winning 83-32. The Jags are 7 and 0. Jah Short was showing off his d-1 skills while we were there. Shooting, passing, and dunking.

