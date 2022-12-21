North Pitt girls beat Farmville Central for first time since 2018, Jags boys cruise in same match up

Current Panthers girls hadn’t won since middle school over Jags
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Zamareya Jones had 28 points to lead the North Pitt girls basketball team to its first win over Farmville Central girls since 2018. A 66-44 home victory for the Panthers to snap a tough losing streak.

Farmville Central boys put on a show in their game at North Pitt winning 83-32. The Jags are 7 and 0. Jah Short was showing off his d-1 skills while we were there. Shooting, passing, and dunking.

