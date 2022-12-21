National signing day sees locals find college homes, ECU happy with incoming class of high school players

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - College football national signing day as high school stars found college homes officially.

ECU signed a few receivers, some lineman and a couple big time linebackers.

One of the offensive lineman does not have to go far.

A big day for D.H. Conley’s Bryce Weaver who officially signed with ECU football this morning.

“I went to all the games, Shane Carden, Reid Herring, all of them. I have been a Pirate all my life,” says D.H. Conley senior offensive lineman Bryce Weaver, “It really means everything growing up here. Watching this football program grow as a whole. Coach Houston being here just really means a lot. I’m just so proud to be a Pirate.”

The unofficial little brother of some former Conley stars turned Pirates.

“Holton is going to talk crap to me, CJ gonna talk crap to me like come on little bro. Before I was even committed here they were talking about you better go to ECU,” says Weaver, “Follow our footsteps you know just friendly banter. My brothers played with them and stuff. They are just big brothers to me honestly.”

Bryce and ECU hope he is a diamond in the rough.

“They told me I am going to be the underdog,” says Weaver, “I have to put my talents out there and show them I can make the travel team first year. That’s my goal to make travel team first year.”

“Even since he committed to us he has continued to grow, he has good height, he is very athletic, he is a big kid. I mean he’s a 300 pounder right now and he is a senior in high school,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “He’s going to be a guy that will probably be a multiple year starter for us. I think he has a very high ceiling.”

ECU added a bunch of players today. Coach Houston is excited about the incoming class.

“We signed a large number of high school kids. I hope high school coaches hear me,” says Houston, “We still believe in recruiting high schools. That is going to be the foundation of our program.”

Florida State announced this morning K.J. Sampson is officially signed to join their program. The defensive lineman helped New Bern win the state title this month and we were told he is waiting to have a signing day celebration with his teammates.

Havelock super star tight end Javonte Vereen will continue to be his opponent. Signing with NC State officially this afternoon.

“A lot of emotions honestly. I just first want to thank God for putting me in this position to be successful. I want to thank my family for pushing me,” says Havelock senior Javonte Vereen, “It has been a lot of emotions going through my body, my mind. Tears of enjoyment you know tears of excitement. I can really explain how I feel right now. I just feel really good right now.”

Vereen’s quarterback Andrew Frazier going to the FCS ranks at Davidson. He signed officially this afternoon as well.

“A lot of excitement, a lot of joy right now,” says Havelock senior Andrew Frazier, “Working all the way up from my freshman year to just coming right now I am just really happy to what it all came to.”

Across Craven County at West Craven star defensive back Brayden Manley made it official signing with FCS Mercer.

“He played division I football, my mentors went to the league, and Wright, he helped the community our a lot so them just giving me different perspectives,” says West Craven senior Brayden Manley, “Where I should go, what I should do, how I should do it, influenced me on the right path... I was a big fish in a small pond and now I’m out there with the sharks. I got to go get it.”

ECU says they will announce transfer signings to the incoming class. Details on all of the Pirates signings can be found here

UNC shared they have inked a top 20 incoming class. There were some North Carolinians but did not see any from the WITN area. Duke also had a big class with 26 players coming into their ranks. NC state signed 21 players other than Vereen. A few North Carolinians but Vereen the lone local player from the WITN area.

