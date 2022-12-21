Man behind bars on sex offense crimes faces 39 more charges in Pitt County

Frank Killy Jr. charged with sex offenses
Frank Killy Jr. charged with sex offenses(PCSO)
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man already behind bars on sex offense crimes stemming from a child sex abuse investigation with 39 additional offenses.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says the Martin County Sheriff’s Office arrested 61-year-old Frank Killy Jr. of Jamesville on December 6th and charged him with several sex offense crimes.

During their investigation, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered several additional potential child sex abuse incidents that likely occurred within Pitt County.

Pitt County detectives have since charged Killy Jr. with 39 sex offense crimes.

Killy was under a $3 million bond at the Bertie Martin Regional Jail. With the additional charges, that bond is now $14 million.

