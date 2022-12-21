Kinston police arrest man accused of drug trafficking

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they have arrested a man accused of distributing illegal narcotics.

27-year-old Raheem Freeland was taken into custody Wednesday after members of the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team on Freeland’s residence located on the 1500 block of Stroud Ave.

During the search, officers say they located cocaine and various amounts of drug paraphernalia.

Freeland, who was also on Electronic Ankle Monitoring through the NC Department of Community Corrections for a previous Firearm Possession charge, was charged with the following:

3 Counts of Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

4 Counts of Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for the Distribution of a Controlled Substance

4 Counts of Sell a Controlled Substance within 1000 ft. of a School

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The Kinston Police Department says it is committed to collaborating with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office to focus its efforts on Lenoir County’s Violent Criminal Offenders.

It says this is the second operation in the past few days and more will follow.

