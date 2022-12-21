Kinston Fire Dept. gives back to family of one of their own

Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue
Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue(Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Fire Department is giving back Wednesday after they lost one of their own to gun violence this summer.

John Palmer was shot and killed in July. He was a Cadet as part of the Explorer Program with the Department of Public Safety.

Kinston Fire and Rescue Crews will be holding a presentation where they have collected money and gift cards to assist Palmer’s family during the holiday season.

The presentation will take place at the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue Station 1 on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick White
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting
Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley in Goldsboro
Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro
Snow began falling across ENC, late December 25th and into majority of December 26th
When was the last Christmas snowstorm?
The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
Workers laid off at flyExclusive in Kinston

Latest News

Teacher of the Week: Maria Meadows
Teacher of the Week: Maria Meadows
Teacher of the Week: Maria Meadows
Teacher of the Week: Maria Meadows
Military Greetings: Spc. Noah Smith
Military Greetings: Spc. Noah Smith
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, December 21st at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, December 21st at 4:30am