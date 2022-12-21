Kinston Fire Dept. gives back to family of one of their own

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Fire Department is giving back Wednesday after they lost one of their own to gun violence this summer.

John Palmer was shot and killed in July. He was a Cadet as part of the Explorer Program with the Department of Public Safety.

Kinston Fire and Rescue Crews will be holding a presentation where they have collected money and gift cards to assist Palmer’s family during the holiday season.

The presentation will take place at the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue Station 1 on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

