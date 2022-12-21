J.H. Rose’s Jarman part of 1,300th consecutive Rampants basketball game dating back to 1966

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A major milestone Tuesday night for J.H. Rose athletics as longtime Rampant Marvin Jarman attends his 1,300th straight basketball game. The streak dates back to the 1960s. Rose is at Northside-Jacksonville and the milestone brings back memories.

“I remember playing basketball in the 70s against J.H. Rose high school and Marvin was on the sideline. Actually I thought Marvin was the head coach,” says current J.H. Rose head basketball coach James Rankins, “He’s got all the moves of a head coach. When I got here he told me he hadn’t missed a basketball game. I thought it was the wintertime, you got Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year. But he has not missed one.”

“Yep, that’s true,” says Marvin Jarman, “Some holiday tournament wins, some games we won at the buzzer, few regionals, been to the regionals, four times we’ve been to the regionals at Minges.”

