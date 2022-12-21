JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s Holiday Booze it & Lose It Campaign kicks off now through January 2nd, 2022.

They are one of law enforcement agencies participating in the NC Governor’s Highway safety campaign as a statewide safety initiative to remove impaired drivers from our roadways.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, alcohol-impaired driving crashes increased by 14.3 percent from 2019 to 2020.

“We want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday. If you are planning on drinking, please ensure the safety of yourself and others by planning a safe ride home ahead of time. Even if you only have one or two drinks, that is all it takes to cause a decline in visual functions, slow steering, and reduce reaction time, all factors that can lead to a crash and/or fatality,” stated Lt. Phillip Williams, JPD Traffic Supervisor.

The JPD suggests the following tips to ensure that you remain safe on the roads this holiday season:

Plan ahead of events for a designated, non-drinking driver who can get everyone home safely.

Call a friend or family member for a ride home if you have been drinking.

Download apps like Uber/Lyft or keep a taxicab company telephone number in your wallet or programmed in your phone so you can call for a ride home.

Take car keys away from friends and relatives who have had too much to drink.

Hosting a party? Ask your guests to plan ahead and designate a sober driver before they arrive or offer alcohol-free beverages.

Always drive defensively, being alert for other drivers.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, safely pull over and call 911.

Always wear your seatbelt- it is your best defense against impaired drivers.

