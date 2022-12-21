Grifton to get first grocery store since 2019

Grocery store opening up in Grifton after three years.
Grocery store opening up in Grifton after three years.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Pride Grocery Store will open in Grifton today.

The store is located on the corner of Gordon and Queen Streets. It’s scheduled to open at 7 a.m.

Grifton has been without a grocery store since 2019 after flooding issues forced previous stores to close. The new store is being build several blocks from any flood-prone zones in order to avoid the same issues.

