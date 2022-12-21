Grifton to get first grocery store since 2019
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Pride Grocery Store will open in Grifton today.
The store is located on the corner of Gordon and Queen Streets. It’s scheduled to open at 7 a.m.
Grifton has been without a grocery store since 2019 after flooding issues forced previous stores to close. The new store is being build several blocks from any flood-prone zones in order to avoid the same issues.
