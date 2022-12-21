Grifton to get first grocery store since 2019

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Pride Grocery Store will open in Grifton today.

The store is located on the corner of Gordon and Queen Streets. It’s scheduled to open at 7 a.m.

Grifton has been without a grocery store since 2019 after flooding issues forced previous stores to close. The new store is being build several blocks from any flood-prone zones in order to avoid the same issues.

