First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain Expected Thursdsay

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clouds linger as on/off again showers pass through the evening. No heavy rainfall is expected and showers will be moving quickly. Temperatures will rise overnight instead of falling. We’ll likely wake up in the 50s.

Thursday: Heavy rain arrives through the morning and by lunch, some could be hearing thunder. Most see around an inch of rain through the day with heavier rain expected closer to the coast. Heavy rain in these areas could linger into the afternoon pushing rainfall amounts closer to 2″ along and east of US Highway 17. There’s a very low chance for a few stronger or even severe storms where rainfall is heaviest Thursday afternoon. Wind is the main threat but we’ll have to watch for rotation at times too.

Friday: A few showers may move in through the morning but it’s the cold front we’ll be tracking closely. Temperatures in the 50s/60s will drop quickly through the day. We could be below freezing by the afternoon and in the 20s by the evening. Winds will be very strong out of the west and gusts could reach 40-45 mph. This will push water out of the rivers and raise water levels in the sound. The Outer Banks will likely see coastal flooding into Saturday morning.

Saturday: We are going to wake up COLD! The air temperature will be in the teens but it’ll feel like close to or in the single digits. It’ll still be a windy day, just not as windy as Friday. Temperatures probably won’t go over freezing on Saturday and then quickly fall down into the teens by Sunday morning

The cold will linger for several days after Christmas, but should slowly warm up ahead of the New Year.

DROUGHT MONITOR: As of Thursday’s (12/15) update, most Eastern NC counties are now in a moderate drought. Multiple communities are running several inches below normal for the year. Thursday should bring from 1.0″ to 2.0″ of needed rain to most areas, enough to ease the building drought a bit, but not enough to get us out of it.

Wednesday Night

Off and on-again showers. High of 51. Winds: NE 5-15. Rain chance: 40%

Thursday

Rainy day, some heavy rain and thunderstorms. High of 62. Winds: SE 10-20. Rain chance: 100%.

Friday

Morning Showers, sleet/snow may mix in. No accumulation. Morning high of 53 before temperatures drop. Very windy, gusts 40-45 mph out of the west.

Saturday

Dry but very cold. Morning temperatures are in the teens with single-digit wind chills. Highs near or below freezing. Winds: W 10-20

