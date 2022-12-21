Blood need crucial, donations down during holidays

Bloodmobile sits outside WITN's Greenville studio to collect donations
Bloodmobile sits outside WITN's Greenville studio to collect donations(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood right now, but unfortunately, fewer people tend to give this time of year. Wednesday, their Bloodmobile stopped by our studio in Greenville to encourage donations.

It may not be what you have in mind for holiday plans, but the need for blood is critical right now.

“During the holidays, we often see people take time away to travel, celebrate with family, sometimes even seasonal illnesses can stop people from giving blood,” said Eastern North Carolina Red Cross Communications Director Cally Edwards. “And so this is a great time for people that are thinking about, how can I help people this holiday season? They can give blood.”

Donor Julie Garner said she jumped at the opportunity. “Well, it’s Christmas, I couldn’t think of any better gift to give,” Garner said.

Often when you give, you don’t know who it’s going to, but Garner said she’s seen directly, the impact it has. “Years back, my father had cancer and he was taking chemotherapy, and he was in really bad shape when we went into the emergency room, and he had to have a blood transfusion,” she explained. “So if there wasn’t enough blood he probably wouldn’t have made it.”

Even regular donors may be able to give more often than they realize.

“Blood donors can give up to six times a year,” Edwards said. “Someone needs blood every two seconds. People are still having car accidents, they’re needing life-saving treatments for cancer, for sickle cell disease.”

If you have an hour to set aside, consider giving the best present you can: the gift of life. Our blood drive here at WITN wrapped up at 2 p.m. Wednesday, but there are lots of ways to give. Just call your local Red Cross to set up an appointment.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick White
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting
Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley in Goldsboro
Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro
Snow began falling across ENC, late December 25th and into majority of December 26th
When was the last Christmas snowstorm?
The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
Workers laid off at flyExclusive in Kinston

Latest News

Winterizing homes this winter
Temperatures are dropping, it’s important to protect your home
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Kinston police arrest man accused of drug trafficking
How to ease holiday stress and anxiety
2022 guide to surviving a trip home for the holidays