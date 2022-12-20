Wilson County man uses lucky numbers to win $120,000 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson County man used his lucky numbers to win a jackpot off a $1 ticket.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said that Joseph Gardner Jr. bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket from The Grocery Door in Wilson and did his regular routine of betting on his son’s birthday and jersey numbers.

This combination won him the jackpot, but Gardner did not know this at the time of scanning his winning ticket until he checked at home.

“I was totally shocked to be frank with you,” he said. “It was a pretty good night to say the least.”

Gardner arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $85,213. The winnings will go to bills and home repairs.

