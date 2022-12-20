When was the last Christmas snowstorm?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Each year many of us look forward to enjoying the holiday season with loved ones, family and friends. While the theme of the holidays center around ornaments, Santa Claus, evergreen trees, and even peppermint bark, there is often one sight that truly defines a perfect Christmas.... SNOW! The chances of a white Christmas in NC is often as rare as a “needle in the haystack”, and while the chances are low, it has happened before.

The National Weather Service officially defines a White Christmas where at least 1″ of snow has fallen within 24 hours of the observation period, or if there is 1″ of snow on the ground by the holiday.

Twelve years ago from December 25th to 26th, 2010 a strong weather system tracked across the state dumping 5 to 6 inches of snow across Greenville. The wintry weather event recorded the highest measurable snowfall on Christmas in over 20 years at the time. Since 1875 there have only been three separate occasions where snow has fallen in Greenville on Christmas.

Historically, there is a less than 1% chance of another White Christmas, so anytime there is a chance of flurries in the forecast, enjoy it while it lasts. As for Christmas 2022, the closest to snow that we will receive is the frost from the ice machines. Realistically, cold and dry this upcoming Christmas weekend.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.