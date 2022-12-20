RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A law firm said that one of their attorney’s sacrificed themselves to save others during a shooting Monday afternoon.

Gene Riddle of Riddle and Brantley spoke to WITN Tuesday afternoon about attorney Patrick White who was killed in a shooting at their Goldsboro location.

Riddle said that the shooter in the case was a client who came into the Spence Avenue location around 9:30 Tuesday morning. We’re told that White was working on their case throughout the day and that there were no signs at all of what would unfold later in the day.

Riddle said that just after 4 p.m. the client’s wife asked if she could speak with her husband about the case. Moments later Riddle said that he saw a figure walking through the building and then he heard two shots followed by glass breaking around 10 feet away.

Riddle said that the shooter moved toward White and that White pushed the shooter against a wall where there were more shots fired. The first shot didn’t hit White, but that White fell to the ground following the second shot.

Riddle said that he ran around a corner to try to find his daughter. While he was looking for her, he said he heard another gunshot.

When he rounded the corner, he said he found the shooter on the ground.

A tearful Riddle said that White had sacrificed himself during the ordeal that happened all within 30 seconds.

Goldsboro police in an incident report identified the suspect in this case as Francisco Cazarin, 46, of Greenville.

Previous Story:

We’re learning more about the victim in a shooting at an Eastern Carolina law firm.

According to an incident report, Goldsboro police identified the victim in the case as Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh. White is listed as a personal injury lawyer with Riddle and Brantley and has practiced law since 2005.

Police responded Monday around 4:14 p.m. to the Riddle and Brantley location on Spence Avenue.

There they said they found two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the dead is said by police to be the shooter.

The report states that a handgun was used in the shooting.

