Town receives $899,999 to bring Main Street back to life

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Christmas came early for one town in the east in the form of development funding.

The town of Maysville has been approved for $899,999 as part of the state Department of Commerce’s Rural Transformation Grant Fund.

This is part of an effort to bring economic development to the town’s Main Street. The first grant is for $850,000 designated for a building with multiple uses in the heart of Maysville’s Main St., and the second grant is for $ 49,999 from the Rural Community Capacity (RC2) category.

The Mayor of Maysville says the building has been in the town since the 1920s but has not been in use for over 20 years.

“Well when I came here 46 years ago there was a post office there was an insurance office there was a beauty parlor,” said Mayor Wayne Sayland.

County and town officials say plans are to bring the two-story multi-use building back to life.

“Up top will be two apartments that will rent out to workers or you know teachers in the area and down below will be utilized for commercial space that will lease out to someone that wants to come in and start a business,” said Town Manager, Schumata Brown.

“It really checks off all the boxes that we’re needing here in the county and when it comes to downtown revitalization I think that’s something that gets the crowd the most excited around here,” said, John Bender, with Jones County Economic Development.

Town officials say $850,000 of the Rural Transformation funding will go toward kickstarting construction on the building, with just under $50,000 going towards a new amphitheater which they plan to build at the top of the Maysville Marketplace on Main St.

