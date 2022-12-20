TROOPERS: Suspect believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies

The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers have closed the case surrounding a fatal pedestrian hit and run after they said they discovered the person involved died.

Back on November 22nd, troopers responded to Highway 17 near Bridgeton just after 8 p.m. and found that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, had been hit and killed by a vehicle.

The Highway Patrol said thanks to help from the public, they were able find the vehicle that was involved and identify the person driving it at the time of the hit and run.

Prior to being questioned, troopers said that the suspect died.

Troopers did not identify the suspect or share how they died.

Officials said the case is now closed.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley in Goldsboro
Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro
Mahogany Miller
Pitt County sheriff’s office looking for missing juvenile
Workers laid off at flyExclusive in Kinston
Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in...
Third recent air bag death confirmed; owners urged to get repairs
Jacksonville Police investigate deadly shooting
Police investigating shooting death in Jacksonville

Latest News

Wilson County man uses lucky numbers to win $120,000 jackpot
Dozens of jobs coming to Craven County
Dozens of jobs to come to Craven County
Craven County business owner arrested
Craven County business owner faces felony drug charges
Revitalization grants for affordable housing
Eastern North Carolina counties to receive state revitalization grants