TROOPERS: Suspect believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers have closed the case surrounding a fatal pedestrian hit and run after they said they discovered the person involved died.

Back on November 22nd, troopers responded to Highway 17 near Bridgeton just after 8 p.m. and found that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, had been hit and killed by a vehicle.

The Highway Patrol said thanks to help from the public, they were able find the vehicle that was involved and identify the person driving it at the time of the hit and run.

Prior to being questioned, troopers said that the suspect died.

Troopers did not identify the suspect or share how they died.

Officials said the case is now closed.

