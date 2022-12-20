Raleigh mass shooter’s gunshot wound self-inflicted

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -The teenage suspect of a shooting rampage in northeast Raleigh that killed five people and injured two others suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was captured by a tactical robot hours after a shootout with police, according to the Wake County district attorney.

District Attorney Lorrin Freeman has determined officers’ use of force in apprehending the armed 15-year-old suspect was “lawful” and does not warrant further investigation.

She directed the State Bureau of Investigation to end its procedural criminal investigation into the officers on Monday.

Crime scene evidence found that the rounds fired by law enforcement did not strike the teen.

