Raleigh mass shooter’s gunshot wound self-inflicted

Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson(CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -The teenage suspect of a shooting rampage in northeast Raleigh that killed five people and injured two others suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was captured by a tactical robot hours after a shootout with police, according to the Wake County district attorney.

District Attorney Lorrin Freeman has determined officers’ use of force in apprehending the armed 15-year-old suspect was “lawful” and does not warrant further investigation.

She directed the State Bureau of Investigation to end its procedural criminal investigation into the officers on Monday.

Crime scene evidence found that the rounds fired by law enforcement did not strike the teen.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley in Goldsboro
Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro
Patrick White
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting
Workers laid off at flyExclusive in Kinston
The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
Mahogany Miller
Pitt County sheriff’s office looking for missing juvenile

Latest News

Richard Graham
POLICE: Man in critical condition following Elizabeth City shooting
WITN hosts American Red Cross Blood Drive
WITN hosts American Red Cross holiday blood drive
Ministry organization preps for toy giveaway
Ministry organization preps for toy giveaway
Raven Whitaker
Man facing attempted murder charge in Kinston shooting