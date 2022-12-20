Private Chance Keller, US Army- Military Greeting

Private Chance Keller, US Army - Military Greeting 2022
By WITN Web Team
Dec. 20, 2022
Once again, WITN is pleased to share video greeting cards from our troops stationed around the world, wishing their loved ones happy holidays!

Scroll through the list of clips to find your loved ones or someone from your hometown. Click the link to play the video.

