Powerball 12-19-22

Powerball Winning Numbers for 12-19-22 at 11pm
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley in Goldsboro
Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro
Mahogany Miller
Pitt County sheriff’s office looking for missing juvenile
Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in...
Third recent air bag death confirmed; owners urged to get repairs
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
Spree of vehicle break-ins has Eastern Carolina police department urging holiday safety

Latest News

NCEL 12-19-22
NCEL 12-19-22
NCEL 12/19/22
NCEL 12/19/22
Workers laid off at flyExclusive in Kinston
Workers laid off at flyExclusive in Kinston
Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro
Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro