POLICE: Man in critical condition following Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges after police said he shot another man early Tuesday.

Elizabeth City police said they arrested Richard Graham, 68, of Elizabeth City, and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officers said they got a call to the 400 block of Kristin street for a report of a man being shot.

Investigators said they found Mark Graham, 47, of Elizabeth City, with a gunshot wound. Police tell us that he’s in critical condition after being airlifted Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police did not say if the two men are related, but we’re told the two live on Kristin Street. Richard Graham is being held under a $25,000 secured bond.

Police said this is an active investigation and encourage anyone with information to reach out to them at 252-355-4321.

