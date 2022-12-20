POLICE: Man in critical condition following Elizabeth City shooting

Richard Graham
Richard Graham(Elizabeth City Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges after police said he shot another man early Tuesday.

Elizabeth City police said they arrested Richard Graham, 68, of Elizabeth City, and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officers said they got a call to the 400 block of Kristin street for a report of a man being shot.

Investigators said they found Mark Graham, 47, of Elizabeth City, with a gunshot wound. Police tell us that he’s in critical condition after being airlifted Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police did not say if the two men are related, but we’re told the two live on Kristin Street. Richard Graham is being held under a $25,000 secured bond.

Police said this is an active investigation and encourage anyone with information to reach out to them at 252-355-4321.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley in Goldsboro
Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro
Patrick White
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting
Workers laid off at flyExclusive in Kinston
The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
Mahogany Miller
Pitt County sheriff’s office looking for missing juvenile

Latest News

Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Raleigh mass shooter’s gunshot wound self-inflicted
WITN hosts American Red Cross Blood Drive
WITN hosts American Red Cross holiday blood drive
Ministry organization preps for toy giveaway
Ministry organization preps for toy giveaway
Raven Whitaker
Man facing attempted murder charge in Kinston shooting