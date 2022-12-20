Ministry organization preps for toy giveaway

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A congregation is looking to spruce up Christmas trees in the East with toy donations for kids.

The Refuge Temple Church Outreach Ministries is ready to gift toys, bikes, and scooters to their congregation’s community.

After a particularly hard year for his fellow worshipers, Timothy Whitfield says, “Our motto at our church is, ‘Serving God is serving the people,’ so serving our people is my business.”

The giveaway will take place at God’s House of Prayer at 716 E Elm Street in Goldsboro on Friday, December 23 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be a food truck on site for people to enjoy before picking out their gifts.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.