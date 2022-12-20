Ministry organization preps for toy giveaway

WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A congregation is looking to spruce up Christmas trees in the East with toy donations for kids.

The Refuge Temple Church Outreach Ministries is ready to gift toys, bikes, and scooters to their congregation’s community.

After a particularly hard year for his fellow worshipers, Timothy Whitfield says, “Our motto at our church is, ‘Serving God is serving the people,’ so serving our people is my business.”

The giveaway will take place at God’s House of Prayer at 716 E Elm Street in Goldsboro on Friday, December 23 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be a food truck on site for people to enjoy before picking out their gifts.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley in Goldsboro
Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro
Patrick White
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting
Workers laid off at flyExclusive in Kinston
The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
Mahogany Miller
Pitt County sheriff’s office looking for missing juvenile

Latest News

Richard Graham
POLICE: Man in critical condition following Elizabeth City shooting
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Raleigh mass shooter’s gunshot wound self-inflicted
WITN hosts American Red Cross Blood Drive
WITN hosts American Red Cross holiday blood drive
Raven Whitaker
Man facing attempted murder charge in Kinston shooting