Man facing attempted murder charge in Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest surrounding an attempted murder case in one Eastern Carolina city.

Kinston police said that officers arrested Raven Whitaker, 29, of Kinston, on Tuesday.

Whitaker has been charged with attempted first degree murder and larceny of a firearm.

Police said that help from the public aided them in identifying Whitaker as a suspect in a November 28th shooting near the 1200 block of N. Independence Street.

In that shooting, officers said that a male was found with several gunshot wounds.

