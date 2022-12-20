Man arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies

Robert Smith
Robert Smith(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested after selling drugs to members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office drug unit.

Investigators say that 32-year-old Robert Smith, also known as Robin Hood, was charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms, a Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Deputies say that Smith’s arrest stemmed from investigators making purchases of meth from Smith.

Smith was held in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.

Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley in Goldsboro
POLICE: Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Roanoke River had gunshot wound
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
