Man arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested after selling drugs to members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office drug unit.

Investigators say that 32-year-old Robert Smith, also known as Robin Hood, was charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms, a Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Deputies say that Smith’s arrest stemmed from investigators making purchases of meth from Smith.

Smith was held in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.

