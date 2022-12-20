IBX Media celebrating over $100,000 in Christmas fundraising

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been another successful year of fundraising for an Eastern Carolina radio station company.

Inner Banks Media said that it’s been able to raise over $100,000 for a second year in a row.

We’re told the money is raised thanks to radiothons in Greenville and Morehead City as well as a concert. “We had some very generous donations at the Embers Christmas Concert that put us over $100,000″, said Henry Hinton, President of Inner Banks Media in a press release. “It’s amazing to see people step up to help others during the holidays which is a wonderful way to celebrate Christmas”.

The Greenville Radiothon for Operation Santa Claus happened December 3rd at Great Harvest Bread Company. The Morehead City Radiothon took place on December 10th at Mike Toler Chrysler Dodge Jeep. And the Christmas With the Embers happened Monday at Reimage Church in Winterville.

Inner Banks Media owns and operates 103.7 WTIB, 94.3 The Game, 107.9 WNCT, Groovin Oldies 94.1 and 97.9. The headquarters for the company is in Greenville, NC.

