IBX Media celebrating over $100,000 in Christmas fundraising

Donation box sits inside Great Harvest Bread Company
Donation box sits inside Great Harvest Bread Company(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been another successful year of fundraising for an Eastern Carolina radio station company.

Inner Banks Media said that it’s been able to raise over $100,000 for a second year in a row.

We’re told the money is raised thanks to radiothons in Greenville and Morehead City as well as a concert. “We had some very generous donations at the Embers Christmas Concert that put us over $100,000″, said Henry Hinton, President of Inner Banks Media in a press release.  “It’s amazing to see people step up to help others during the holidays which is a wonderful way to celebrate Christmas”.

The Greenville Radiothon for Operation Santa Claus happened December 3rd at Great Harvest Bread Company. The Morehead City Radiothon took place on December 10th at Mike Toler Chrysler Dodge Jeep. And the Christmas With the Embers happened Monday at Reimage Church in Winterville.

Inner Banks Media owns and operates 103.7 WTIB, 94.3 The Game, 107.9 WNCT, Groovin Oldies 94.1 and 97.9.  The headquarters for the company is in Greenville, NC.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley in Goldsboro
Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro
Workers laid off at flyExclusive in Kinston
Mahogany Miller
Pitt County sheriff’s office looking for missing juvenile
Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in...
Third recent air bag death confirmed; owners urged to get repairs
The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies

Latest News

Patrick White
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting
SPC. Aaron Eddins - Military Greetings 2022
The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
Wilson County man uses lucky numbers to win $120,000 jackpot