Governor Cooper signs State of Emergency ahead of late week winter weather impacts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has signed a State of Emergency ahead of extremely cold temperatures expected later this week.

The order activates the state’s emergency operations plan, waives transportation regulations to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and protect consumers from price gouging.

“We know that with the extremely low temperatures North Carolinians will need propane and other heating fuel to keep their families warm,” said Governor Cooper in a press release. “While propane supplies are strong in the state, there is a limited supply of licensed commercial truck drivers, which is being further exacerbated by COVID and flu outbreaks. The State of Emergency will help ease some restrictions and allow heating fuel companies to keep up with demand.”

The governor’s office pointed to the biggest impacts being felt in the western part of the state but noted Eastern Carolina will get it’s share of winter weather.

WITN has called for several First Alert Weather Days this week.

“While not the main concern, there will be a chance of light wintry precipitation across southern portions of the state Tuesday night, but no accumulation or impacts are expected. A light wintry mix is also possible across the mountains Wednesday night before precipitation changes to rain Thursday morning. Precipitation could then end as a period of snow on Friday, resulting in light accumulations and patchy black ice across the mountains. Portions of eastern NC could see locally heavy rain, isolated severe storms, rough surf, minor beach erosion, and minor coastal flooding on Thursday. Behind the front, minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible along the sound side of the Outer Banks,” the governor’s office said.

