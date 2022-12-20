First Alert Forecast: Rain, Wind, and Cold On the Way

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - From wet to windy to frigid. That’s where we’re headed from Thursday through the Christmas weekend.

Clouds hang around tonight with light rain showers arriving by morning from Jacksonville to Beaufort. It’s even possible sleet or snow could mix in with the rain for Jones, Duplin, Lenoir, Sampson, and Wayne counties. Dry air may keep any raindrops or snowflakes from reaching the surface at first until closer to morning. Temperatures quickly go above freezing Wednesday and no accumulation or issues are expected. Most stay dry, but there will continue to be showers in the area.

Higher rain chances arrive Thursday! Pockets of heavy rain are likely along with isolated rumbles of thunder as temperatures rise into the 60s. Most areas will likely exceed 1.0″ of rain with isolated totals nearing 2.0″ from midday Thursday through the evening hours. Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day across eastern North Carolina because of the heavy rain threat.

We’ll see temperatures take a big drop from Friday morning to Friday evening and then keep falling into Saturday. We’re talking low 60s Friday morning to below freezing by 7 PM. We’ll be in the upper teens/low 20s by sunrise Christmas Eve with wind chills close to single digits. As rain showers come to an end through the day, a few flurries are possible Friday evening. To make it even busier, wind gusts near or over 40 mph come with the cold too. For reference, average highs are in the 50s through Christmas. This year we’ll struggle to get the thermometer much above freezing Saturday and Christmas Day!

DROUGHT MONITOR: As of Thursday’s (12/15) update, most Eastern NC counties are now in a moderate drought. Multiple communities are running several inches below normal for the year. Thursday should bring from 1.0″ to 2.0″ of needed rain to most areas, enough to ease the building drought a bit, but not enough to get us out of it.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low of 34. Winds: NE 5-10.

Wednesday

Morning clouds to partly cloudy. High of 53. Winds: NE 7-12. AM rain chance: 20%.

Thursday

Rainy day, some heavy rain. High of 63. Winds: SE 10-20. Rain chance: 100%.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.