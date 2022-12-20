As drought conditions continue to worsen across Eastern NC, some relief is on the way.

Drought (Russell James)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of 12/20, the latest drought monitor continues to show all of Eastern NC under some form of abnormally dry (D0) to moderate drought (D1) conditions. A drought occurs when there is a prolonged period of little to no rainfall. Drought can be categorized under a measured departure from average in a given year, or by physical conditions. Droughts can even be worsened by other extreme weather events such as a heat wave.

Rain in ENC (Russell James)

So far in 2022, Greenville has recorded less than 40″ of rain this year making it the 13th driest year on record for the area. The last time Greenville recorded less than 40″ was in 2007 during the extreme drought conditions that year. 2007 ranked as the 3rd driest year on record, and while it it unlikely that we will reach the top 10 driest years on record for 2022, there are signs of rain on the way.

Rainfall (Russell James)

A robust weather system is forecast to trek across the area Thursday and Friday. This system will send a deluge of moisture across Eastern NC, potentially dumping between a 0.5″ to 2″ inches of rain. This should help ease the rainfall departure for the year, but it comes at a cost. Droughts often harden the topsoils, preventing rain water from permeating the surface. If too much rain falls at once, runoff and localized flooding may be a concern. If a little rain falls within time, then our soils can gradually replenish.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.