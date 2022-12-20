Dozens of jobs to come to Craven County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Economic Development team plans to make an investment and create dozens of jobs.

They’ve been working with Aylward Enterprises LLC, a New Bern based company, who plans to make a sizeable investment and create dozens of jobs in the Craven County Industrial Park.

ELMACH Packages, based out of India, acquired Aylward Enterprises in April 2022 and invested into Aylward between $750,000 and $1,000,000 since then.

Over the next five years, Aylward plans to create 50 to 100 new jobs.

ELMACH and Aylward plan to grow Aylward’s business as well as create new job opportunities for local communities and hire within the local community.

ELMACH holds a market share of more than 4,400 blister pack machines installed in 105 countries worldwide.

