Craven County business owner faces felony drug charges

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County business owner is facing felony drug charges.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 17 Highway near Wildlife Road.

In the car they found cocaine, meth, & drug paraphernalia. After further investigation, they searched C & D Canvas on Highway 43 in Vanceboro. The business is owned by Clayton Wright Sr.

During the search of C & D Canvas, meth, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of cocaine being manufactured in the kitchen of the business was found.

Wright is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wright is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

