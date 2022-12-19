Wayne Hardee Law continues Adopt-A-Family program for Christmas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne Hardee Law Firm is going above and beyond this holiday season to bring Christmas joy to as many families as possible.

They received overwhelming results from their Thanksgiving “Adopt-A-Family” giving away gas, Thanksgiving turkeys, bookbags, supplies, and more. Out of 500 nominations, 125 families were selected to help. After they realized how many people were in need around the holidays, their entire staff wanted to continue to help the community. The team has spent extensive amounts of time reviewing the needs of each family selected to ensure their Christmas joy.

Starting Monday, Dec. 19 recipients that have been contacted can begin picking up their Christmas gifts at Wayne Hardee Law. The office is located at 1609 West Arlington Boulevard near the hospital in the Thomas Professional Park.

For more information, visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.