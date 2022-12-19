Vending fridges bring ENC chef’s pandemic vision to life

WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VARIOUS CITIES, N.C. (WITN) - One chef in Eastern Carolina took a pandemic-born fantasy and turned it into a multi-location feeder for her surrounding communities.

Chef Vivian Howard has added a ‘Viv’s Fridge’ in Raleigh and New Bern.

“I thought, ‘Just because there’s no one else doing this doesn’t mean that I shouldn’t be the first,’” explained Howard.

In each fridge customers can find handmade prepared meals, crafted from a menu Viv dreams up herself.

The new locations include outside Wine Authorities’ Raleigh location at 211 E. Franklin St. in the Person Street corridor and Galley Stores and Marina at 300 E. Front St. in New Bern.

Those fridges join existing locations in Kinston, Emerald Isle, and Goldsboro.

“I can think about it from a home cook’s approach.’ said Howard. “What would I like to be able to access to supplement my entertaining?”

Among the holiday fridges are Howard’s Party Magnet cheeseballs, sausage biscuits with rosemary gravy, and sweet potato and winter green chowder.

Prices range from $20-$65 per dish.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xelevate partnered with Beaufort airport
An Eastern Carolina airport is determined to be “first in future”
Sevon Godette, 19
Teenage robbery suspect turns himself in
Sonona Jefferson holds a flyer with her son, Khalil Jefferson's, photo
Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
Jeffrey Haughton
Detention officer now in his own jail, accused of smuggling drugs inside

Latest News

The Blue Angels perform on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Pensacola, Florida. It was the squad's...
Blue Angels to return for 2024 Cherry Point Air Show
Three shootings happened over the weekend, with one being deadly.
Kinston police investigating after man was hurt in shooting
ECU Health’s air transport team recognized for Parker Byrd rescue
Spree of vehicle break-ins has Eastern Carolina police department urging holiday safety