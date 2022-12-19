Vending fridges bring ENC chef’s pandemic vision to life

VARIOUS CITIES, N.C. (WITN) - One chef in Eastern Carolina took a pandemic-born fantasy and turned it into a multi-location feeder for her surrounding communities.

Chef Vivian Howard has added a ‘Viv’s Fridge’ in Raleigh and New Bern.

“I thought, ‘Just because there’s no one else doing this doesn’t mean that I shouldn’t be the first,’” explained Howard.

In each fridge customers can find handmade prepared meals, crafted from a menu Viv dreams up herself.

The new locations include outside Wine Authorities’ Raleigh location at 211 E. Franklin St. in the Person Street corridor and Galley Stores and Marina at 300 E. Front St. in New Bern.

Those fridges join existing locations in Kinston, Emerald Isle, and Goldsboro.

“I can think about it from a home cook’s approach.’ said Howard. “What would I like to be able to access to supplement my entertaining?”

Among the holiday fridges are Howard’s Party Magnet cheeseballs, sausage biscuits with rosemary gravy, and sweet potato and winter green chowder.

Prices range from $20-$65 per dish.

