Spree of vehicle break-ins has Eastern Carolina police department urging holiday safety

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says it has responded to several car break-ins and stolen vehicles over the last few days.

It says the crimes have happened in the areas of the 1900 block of Julian Allsbrook, 1200 block of Charlotte St., River Rd., and in the area of the 800 block of Allen Ave.

A total of three vehicles have been stolen.

Some of the targets had keys left inside of the vehicles.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says it sees more crimes like this during the holiday season. That’s because people are distracted and can become easy targets.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the thefts.

They ask anyone with information to contact the police department at (252) 533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.

