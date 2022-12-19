Police investigating shooting death in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A shooting Sunday night leaves a man dead in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Police say just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to a call at 200 White Oak St. for a shooting.

Officers began life-saving measures on Kalani Keoho. He was taken to US Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune and pronounced dead.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident. Investigators recovered the weapon and are interviewing witnesses.

You can call Detective J. Wenderoth at (910) 938-6521 or email jwenderoth@jacksonvillenc.gov if you have any information. Please reference case 22-10886 when calling in. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement.

