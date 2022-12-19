Police investigating shooting death in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Police investigate deadly shooting
Jacksonville Police investigate deadly shooting(Police (MGN))
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A shooting Sunday night leaves a man dead in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Police say just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to a call at 200 White Oak St. for a shooting.

Officers began life-saving measures on Kalani Keoho. He was taken to US Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune and pronounced dead.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident. Investigators recovered the weapon and are interviewing witnesses.

You can call Detective J. Wenderoth at (910) 938-6521 or email jwenderoth@jacksonvillenc.gov if you have any information. Please reference case 22-10886 when calling in. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xelevate partnered with Beaufort airport
An Eastern Carolina airport is determined to be “first in future”
Sevon Godette, 19
Teenage robbery suspect turns himself in
Sonona Jefferson holds a flyer with her son, Khalil Jefferson's, photo
Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son
Jeffrey Haughton
Detention officer now in his own jail, accused of smuggling drugs inside
Authorities in South Florida say the four-year mystery surrounding a newborn found dead in the...
Case solved: Authorities say mother arrested in 4-year mystery of ‘Baby June’ death

Latest News

Mahogany Miller
Pitt County sheriff’s office looking for missing juvenile
ECU Health's Transport of the Year award
ECU Health’s EastCare team awarded Transport of the Year Award
NCEL 12-18
An Eastern Carolina arts center wants families to feel loved this holiday season