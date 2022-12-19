Man arrested after deadly shooting in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting over the weekend in Edgecombe County.

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Jones was arrested Sunday after deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 40 block of Daisey Carney Road in Tarboro.

Deputies found Michael Jones as well as the victim, who was already dead.

Jones was taken in without incident.

He is charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jones is being held under no bond at the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

