Kinston police investigating after man was hurt in shooting

Three shootings happened over the weekend, with one being deadly.
Three shootings happened over the weekend, with one being deadly.(Jaylen Holloway)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating after a weekend shooting that left a man with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say it happened around 2:50 PM on December 17, at the 1200 block of Tower Hill Rd.

Upon arrival, they found 20-year-old Jashon Mitchell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Mitchell was transported to ECU Health Center, where he is being treated for the non-life threatening injuries.

The Kinston Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-444.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xelevate partnered with Beaufort airport
An Eastern Carolina airport is determined to be “first in future”
Sevon Godette, 19
Teenage robbery suspect turns himself in
Sonona Jefferson holds a flyer with her son, Khalil Jefferson's, photo
Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son
Jeffrey Haughton
Detention officer now in his own jail, accused of smuggling drugs inside
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl

Latest News

ECU Health’s air transport team recognized for Parker Byrd rescue
Spree of vehicle break-ins has Eastern Carolina police department urging holiday safety
Mahogany Miller
Pitt County sheriff’s office looking for missing juvenile
ECU baseball freshman, Parker Byrd
ECU Health’s EastCare team awarded Transport of the Year Award