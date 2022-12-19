Kinston police investigating after man was hurt in shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating after a weekend shooting that left a man with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say it happened around 2:50 PM on December 17, at the 1200 block of Tower Hill Rd.

Upon arrival, they found 20-year-old Jashon Mitchell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Mitchell was transported to ECU Health Center, where he is being treated for the non-life threatening injuries.

The Kinston Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-444.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.